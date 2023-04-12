Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano racially abused on social media

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has condemned racial abuse targeting defender Dayot Upamecano on social media following the team’s Champions League loss to Manchester City. Abusive messages were left as comments underneath a recent post on Upamecano’s Instagram account after he made a crucial mistake leading to a goal. A post left by Bayern’s account says “the entire club” stands with Upamecano and condemns racism. The 24-year-old Upamecano has played for Bayern as a central defender since 2021 and has played 14 times for the French national team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.