Bayern unhappy with injured Manuel Neuer for club criticism

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn, sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić and team coach Julian Nagelsmann have all criticized injured captain Manuel Neuer for publicly expressing his disappointment with the club. The dispute centers on Bayern’s decision to fire goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalović on Jan. 23. The firing was described by Neuer as “the worst thing I’ve experienced in my career” during an interview that appeared in the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and The Athletic website Friday. Kahn says Neuer’s comments do “neither justice to him as captain nor the values of Bayern”. Salihamidžić accuses Neuer of “putting his personal interests above those of the club” while Nagelsmann has added his own criticism of the skipper.

