Bayern stars Musiala and Sané racing to be fit for Champions League semifinal vs. Real Madrid

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says Jamal Musiala is unable to play against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday and that the Germany forward faces a race against time to be fit for Real Madrid in the Champions League. Bayern hosts Madrid for the first leg of their semifinal on Tuesday. Tuchel says Musiala “had to break off training yesterday. Now we’re giving it all for Tuesday.” Leroy Sané was also omitted from Bayern’s squad. The coach again rotated the squad Saturday with Alphonso Davies, Kim Min-jae, Aleksandar Pavlović and Mathys Tel dropping to the substitutes’ bench in place of Noussair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt.

