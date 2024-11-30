Bayern star Kane leaves ‘Klassiker’ early with apparent right hamstring injury

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has gone off with an injury in the first half of “der Klassiker” at Borussia Dortmund. The England forward went off in the 33rd minute of Saturday’s match after sitting on the field where he got initial treatment for what looked like a right hamstring injury. Thomas Müller went on in Kane’s place with Bayern 1-0 down to a strike from Jamie Gittens just six minutes before. It was the first goal Bayern conceded in eight games across all competitions.

