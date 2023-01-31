Bayern signs João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has bolstered its struggling team with the loan signing of Portugal left back João Cancelo from Manchester City. Bayern says the 28-year-old Cancelo is joining “on an initial deal through to the end of the current season.” Bayern has the option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of $76 million. Cancelo will give Bayern more security in defense and an added attacking threat on the left. He scored five goals and set up 11 more in 98 Premier League games for City but lost his place as a starter in recent games.

