Bayern signs England defender Eric Dier from Tottenham on loan to join up with Harry Kane

MUNICH (AP) — Eric Dier is joining his old Tottenham teammate Harry Kane at Bayern Munich. The England defender has signed for Bayern on a six-month loan through to the end of the season. Tottenham says Bayern has the option to make the move permanent after that. The German club referred to “the option for a further year.” Dier has played just four games this season for Tottenham. Dier’s arrival adds instant depth to a thin Bayern defense which has been depleted further by Kim Min-jae playing for South Korea at the Asian Cup this month.

