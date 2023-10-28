Bayern scores 8 goals in 2nd half against Darmstadt. Kane strikes from own half and Neuer returns

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane scored from inside his own half on the way to a Bundesliga hat trick and Manuel Neuer played for Bayern Munich for the first time this year as the German defending champions routed Darmstadt 8-0. The game saw three red cards in the first half and eight goals after the interval. The three first-half reds — including two for Darmstadt — were a first in Bundesliga history. Bayern then scored all eight goals in under 40 minutes in the second half. Kane got the fifth with a spectacular long shot from the Bayern half after spotting the goalkeeper was off his line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.