Bayern says Kane’s ankle injury is not as bad as initially feared

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says star forward Harry Kane’s left ankle injury is not as serious as initially feared. The Bavarian powerhouse says, “Examinations by the club’s medical unit on Sunday determined a positive development. Kane will continue to receive appropriate treatment.” It does not say whether Kane will be fit for Bayern’s visit to Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 31-year-old forward limped off the field late in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday after getting a knock to the ankle in a tussle for the ball with Leverkusen’s Amine Adli.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.