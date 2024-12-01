Bayern says Harry Kane is out ‘for the time being’ with hamstring strain

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Harry Kane has strained his right hamstring and will be out “for the time being.” Kane went off in the 33rd minute of Bayern 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the German “Klassiker” on Saturday. Bayern says a scan confirmed the England captain “picked up a minor muscle strain in his right hamstring”. The club didn’t indicate how long he is likely to spend on the sidelines. Kane’s injury comes ahead of a busy run of games. Bayern plays six games in the next three weeks before the winter break and next faces Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in the German Cup.

