Bayern rivals Leverkusen and Dortmund drop points in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Dortmund's Maximilian Beier outruns Union's Diogo Leite during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ebrahim Noroozi]

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has won without playing after Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund dropped points to modest opponents. Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin without injured forward Karim Adeyemi, who starred in the team’s 7-1 rout of Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday. Defending champion Leverkusen squandered an early two-goal lead as it drew 2-2 with promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday. It was only Kiel’s second point in its debut top-flight season. Freiburg won at Werder Bremen 1-0. Wolfsburg enjoyed a 3-1 win in Wolfsburg.

