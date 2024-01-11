Bayern remembers Beckenbauer as the Bundesliga returns from its winter break with Leverkusen in lead

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — A message remembering Franz Beckenbauer will shine in toweringly high letters on the outside of Bayern Munich’s stadium on Friday as the Bundesliga returns from its winter break with a game dedicated to Franz Beckenbauer. Beckenbauer spent much of his career as a player, coach and club president at Bayern and his death has left a deep impression. Bayern goes into Friday’s game against Hoffenheim four points off Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen with one more game to play. Leverkusen plays Augsburg a day later with a depleted squad.

