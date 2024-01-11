Bayern remembers Beckenbauer as the Bundesliga returns from its winter break with Leverkusen in lead

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
'Danke Franz' reading 'Thank you Franz' is written at the FC Bayern Munich soccer club stadium Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach and became one of Germany’s most beloved personalities with his easygoing charm, has died on Sunday Jan. 7, 2024. He was 78. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — A message remembering Franz Beckenbauer will shine in toweringly high letters on the outside of Bayern Munich’s stadium on Friday as the Bundesliga returns from its winter break with a game dedicated to Franz Beckenbauer. Beckenbauer spent much of his career as a player, coach and club president at Bayern and his death has left a deep impression. Bayern goes into Friday’s game against Hoffenheim four points off Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen with one more game to play. Leverkusen plays Augsburg a day later with a depleted squad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.