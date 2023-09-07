Bayern refutes accusations of ‘sportswashing’ after replacing Qatar deal with Rwanda sponsorship

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s contentious sponsorship deals are leaving the club open to accusations of “sportswashing” and alienating many of its fans. The Bavarian powerhouse last month announced a new five-year partnership with Rwanda to develop soccer and boost tourism in the east African country. It replaced its previous sponsorship deal with Qatar. That had led to fan protests at games and unruly scenes from angry members at the club’s annual general meeting in 2021. Bayern’s deal with Qatar Airways expired in June and was not renewed. Both Qatar and Rwanda have been accused of human rights abuses. But Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen denies the club is facilitating sportswashing to deflect attention from the alleged abuses.

