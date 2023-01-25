Bayern rebukes Gnabry for ‘amateurish’ Paris fashion visit

By The Associated Press
Bayern's Serge Gnabry in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alexandra Beier]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has criticized forward Serge Gnabry for an “amateurish” trip to Paris Fashion Week in between games as Bayern’s new year got off to a mixed start with two draws. Gnabry posted pictures of himself in various outfits on Instagram Sunday during a day off after Bayern drew 1-1 with Leipzig on Saturday. He was back in the team for Tuesday’s game with Cologne but was substituted at half time as Bayern needed a 90th-minute goal to salvage another 1-1 draw.

