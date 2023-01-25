Bayern rebukes Gnabry for ‘amateurish’ Paris fashion visit

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has criticized forward Serge Gnabry for an “amateurish” trip to Paris Fashion Week in between games as Bayern’s new year got off to a mixed start with two draws. Gnabry posted pictures of himself in various outfits on Instagram Sunday during a day off after Bayern drew 1-1 with Leipzig on Saturday. He was back in the team for Tuesday’s game with Cologne but was substituted at half time as Bayern needed a 90th-minute goal to salvage another 1-1 draw.

