Bayern presents Dreesen as CEO as dispute with club great Kahn deepens

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s firing of club great Oliver Kahn after winning the Bundesliga title has led to a deepening public dispute between the two and dominated questions for his successor. Bayern has presented Jan-Christian Dreesen as Kahn’s replacement as CEO. Club president Herbert Hainer has been defending the decision to dismiss Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić on Saturday. Kahn has hit out at the club for forbidding him to attend the team’s final game of the season or the trophy presentation on Sunday.

