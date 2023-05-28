Bayern presents Dreesen as CEO as dispute with club great Kahn deepens
By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
New Bayern Munich soccer club CEO Jan Christian Dreesen, foreground right, president Herbert Hainer and media director Stefan Mennerich attend a news conference in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Bayern's Bundesliga title celebrations were quickly overshadowed by the fallout from the club’s decision to fire former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic from their positions as top executives. Supervisory board vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen will take over as CEO from Kahn, while a successor for Salihamidzic still needs to be found. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s firing of club great Oliver Kahn after winning the Bundesliga title has led to a deepening public dispute between the two and dominated questions for his successor. Bayern has presented Jan-Christian Dreesen as Kahn’s replacement as CEO. Club president Herbert Hainer has been defending the decision to dismiss Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić on Saturday. Kahn has hit out at the club for forbidding him to attend the team’s final game of the season or the trophy presentation on Sunday.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New Bayern Munich soccer club CEO Jan Christian Dreesen, foreground right, president Herbert Hainer and media director Stefan Mennerich attend a news conference in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Bayern's Bundesliga title celebrations were quickly overshadowed by the fallout from the club’s decision to fire former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic from their positions as top executives. Supervisory board vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen will take over as CEO from Kahn, while a successor for Salihamidzic still needs to be found. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader
New Bayern Munich soccer club CEO Jan Christian Dreesen attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title celebrations were quickly overshadowed by the fallout from the club’s decision to fire former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic from their positions as top executives. Supervisory board vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen will take over as CEO from Kahn, while a successor for Salihamidzic still needs to be found. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)