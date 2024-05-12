Bayern overcomes Wolfsburg in Tuchel’s last home game in charge

BERLIN (AP) — Lovro Zvonarek has scored minutes into his first Bundesliga start to help injury-hit Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in Thomas Tuchel’s last home game in charge. The 19-year-old Zvonarek fired in off the far post in the fourth minute, and Leon Goretzka grabbed the second goal nine minutes later. Tuchel agreed in February to leave Bayern at the end of the season. League champion Bayer Leverkusen was aiming later Sunday to stretch its record unbeaten run to 50 games across all competitions in Bochum, where it experienced its last defeat almost a year ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.