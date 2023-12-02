Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow chaos in southern Germany

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s home game against Union Berlin at Allianz Arena has been called off because of heavy snowfall. Cold weather, snowfall and ice have caused transport chaos in Munich and southern Germany. Union says it was decided not to play the Bundesliga game “because of the security risks for all involved.” News agency DPA reports that flight operations at Munich airport were suspended, and numerous railway lines around Munich had to be closed on Saturday night. Passengers had to spend the night on trains in Ulm and Munich.

