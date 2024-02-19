Bayern Munich’s 11-year era of domestic dominance nearing its end after new stumble

BERLIN (AP) — It feels like the beginning of the end of an era for Bayern Munich. The Bavarian powerhouse lost again Sunday, and its chances of securing a record-extending 12th consecutive Bundesliga title look slim as league leader Bayer Leverkusen pulled eight points clear with 12 rounds remaining. It was Bayern’s third defeat in eight days. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka says “it feels like a horror film that just doesn’t end.” Bayern had not lost three games in a row since May 2015, when the team coached by Pep Guardiola had already clinched the Bundesliga title. Of greatest concern for Bayern is the disappearance of its aura of domestic superiority. Bayern is not the best team in Germany anymore.

