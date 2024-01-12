Bayern Munich wins game dedicated to Beckenbauer as Bundesliga returns

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has paid tribute to soccer great Franz Beckenbauer ahead of its 3-0 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Jamal Musiala scored twice and Harry Kane started 2024 with a goal. From the towering “Thank you, Franz” in lights on the outside of the stadium to the same message on the front of Bayern players’ jerseys, the game was all about Beckenbauer, who died Sunday at 78. He was a World Cup winner with West Germany as a player and a coach and a club legend at Bayern. Bayern is hosting a vast memorial service in its stadium next week. Kane’s 90th-minute goal was his 22nd in 16 Bundesliga games since joining Bayern.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.