Bayern Munich winless in 2023 and searching for answers

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich hasn’t won a game yet this year. The Bavarian powerhouse has seen its Bundesliga lead shrink from four points before the World Cup to just one since the league’s return. Three draws in three games have prompted another round of introspection and piled the pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the decisive stage of the season. Bayern visits Mainz in the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday, two weeks before the team’s trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. It’s not the first time Bayern has slumped this season. The 10-time defending champions went four Bundesliga games without a win in September. But this time there’s little room for error and less time to correct them.

