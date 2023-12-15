Bayern Munich waiting on ill Harry Kane for Stuttgart game after Coman and Mazraoui are ruled out

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says striker Harry Kane is “a bit ill” ahead of a key Bundesliga game against on-form Stuttgart and that two key players on the right flank are out injured. Tuchel hopes that the England captain will be back in training with the rest of the Bayern team Saturday. Bayern plays Sunday against third-place Stuttgart. Kane has 18 goals in 13 Bundesliga games since joining Bayern from Tottenham. Bayern will be without forward Kingsley Coman and right-back Noussair Mazraoui after they both picked up calf muscle injuries in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

