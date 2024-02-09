Bayern Munich trio set to return ahead of key game in title race at Leverkusen. Neuer still a doubt

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is set to welcome back three players to its squad to play at title rival Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains an injury doubt. Bayern is two points behind league leader Leverkusen. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says he plans to have central defender Kim Min-jae back after he reached the Asian Cup semifinals with South Korea. Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Joshua Kimmich are expected to be in the squad after recovering from injuries.

