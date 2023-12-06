Bayern Munich to sign Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from Granada at the end of the season

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is signing Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza from struggling La Liga team Granada. The deal is set to go through in July. The German champion says the 22-year-old Zaragoza will sign a five-year contract running through to 2029 when he joins Bayern at the end of the season. German magazine Kicker reported the deal involved an initial fee of 13 million euros ($14 million) plus possible add-on fees. Zaragoza played a key role in Granada being promoted last season and leads the Spanish league in dribbling this season despite Zaragoza’s lowly league position of 19th.

