Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener

By The Associated Press
FILE - Bayern Munich team players pose prior to the start of the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, on April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich will start its title defense at Werder Bremen in the opening game of the new Bundesliga season. The game on August 18 will be the 113th time that Bayern and Bremen have met in the Bundesliga. It is most frequent fixture between two clubs since the league began in 1963. Borussia Dortmund starts its new campaign at home to Cologne on either August 19 or 20. That same weekend, newly promoted Heidenheim’s first-ever top-division game will be at Wolfsburg and Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga with a visit to its local rival Eintracht Frankfurt.

