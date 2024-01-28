Bayern Munich signs right back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed French defender Sacha Boey from Galatasaray in a deal that could be worth more than 35 million euros ($38 million). The 23-year-old right back gives Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel more options in a short-staffed defense further thinned by injuries. Boey is Bayern’s second signing this month after bringing in central defender Eric Dier on loan from Tottenham. Noussair Mazraoui has been the first choice at right-back but hasn’t played for Bayern since Dec. 12 because of injuries and representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

