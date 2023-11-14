Bayern Munich signs promising 17-year-old Australian winger Nestory Irankunda

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed an agreement for 17-year-old Australian winger Nestory Irankunda to join the club in July. Irankunda has been acclaimed as one of Australia’s brightest-ever prospects since making his debut for Adelaide United at the age of just 15 in January 2022. Bayern says Tuesday that Irankunda will join the German champion July 1 on “a long-term contract.” He turns 18 in February. Irankunda has played for the Australian national Under-17 team and was called up for the senior team in March but did not play.

