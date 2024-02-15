Bayern Munich signs midfield rising star Lena Oberdorf from Wolfsburg

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich will sign midfielder Lena Oberdorf from Wolfsburg at the end of the season after activating her release clause. Oberdorf can play in defense or a variety of midfield roles. She is considered a rising star with 44 games for the Germany women’s team at the age of 22. Oberdorf was on the Germany team which lost the European Women’s Championship final to England in 2022 and has twice been a runner-up in the Champions League with Wolfsburg.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.