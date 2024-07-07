Bayern Munich signs Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in search for ‘new energy, new ideas’

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed 22-year-old forward Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. It’s seeking new blood after its first season without a trophy in 12 years. Olise has a five-year contract. He scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League games last season, despite missing much of the year with injuries, and was crucial to a strong run for Palace toward the end of the campaign. The long-awaited move makes Olise the second new signing to be confirmed since Bayern hired Vincent Kompany to coach the team, following Japanese defender Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.