Bayern Munich signs Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer on free transfer

By The Associated Press
Leipzig's Konrad Laimer celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — German champion Bayern Munich has signed midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer as his contract with Leipzig expired. The Austrian central midfielder leaves Leipzig after six years with the club. He won the German Cup twice. The 26-year-old Laimer signed a contract through 2027. Laimer is the first Bayern signing since the club fired Oliver Kahn as chief executive and Hasan Salihamidžić as sporting director. Arrangements to sign Laimer were widely reported to have been made long before Kahn and Salihamidžić left.

