Bayern Munich signs Japan defender Hiroki Ito in first new arrival since hiring Kompany as coach

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Japan defender Hiroki Ito from German rival Stuttgart in a move that is expected to mark the start of a wider overhaul of Bayern’s squad. Bayern says Ito joins on a four-year contract. He is the first new signing for Bayern since Vincent Kompany was hired as coach last month in place of Thomas Tuchel. The 25-year-old Ito was key to Stuttgart’s surprise run to second in the Bundesliga this season. Stuttgart finished one place ahead of Bayern.

