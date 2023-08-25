Bayern Munich signs Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv. The Bavarian powerhouse says the 23-year-old Peretz has signed a five-year deal through June 2028 and will wear the No. 18 shirt. Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen says “Daniel is a goalkeeper with great potential.” Peretz joined Maccabi as a 6-year-old and worked his way through its youth teams to make his debut with the senior team in August 2021.

