Bayern Munich signs Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv

By The Associated Press
FILE - Maccabi's goalkeeper Daniel Peretz tries to keep the ball inside during the first leg play-off Conference League soccer match between PSV and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv. The Bavarian powerhouse says the 23-year-old Peretz has signed a five-year deal through June 2028 and will wear the No. 18 shirt. Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen says “Daniel is a goalkeeper with great potential.” Peretz joined Maccabi as a 6-year-old and worked his way through its youth teams to make his debut with the senior team in August 2021.

