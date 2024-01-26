Bayern Munich set to rely on Eric Dier in defense as injuries leave a thin squad

MUNICH (AP) — Eric Dier is set to make his first start for Bayern Munich on Saturday after injuries and international tournaments left the defending German champions with few options in defense and midfield. Dier signed Jan. 11 on loan from Tottenham and made his first appearance in a 1-0 win over Union Berlin on Wednesday after central defender Dayot Upamecano went off injured at halftime. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel indicated that Dier will partner Matthijs de Ligt in the center of defense against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Nineteen-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic is set to join Leon Goretzka in central midfield.

