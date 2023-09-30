Bayern Munich rides its luck to draw at Leipzig 2-2 in Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen moves top

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane and Leroy Sané have scored for Bayern Munich to fight back and draw at Leipzig 2-2 in the Bundesliga. It preserves the 11-time defending champion’s unbeaten start. Bayern needed goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to deny Benjamin Šeško what looked like was going to be a late winner for Leipzig in injury time. Bayer Leverkusen delivered a lesson in efficiency in a 3-0 win at Mainz that lifted Xabi Alonso’s team back to the top. Promoted Heidenheim beat Union Berlin 1-0 to stretch the visitors’ losing streak to five games across all competitions. Deniz Undav scored twice for Stuttgart to win in Cologne 2-0. Jonas Wind did likewise for Wolfsburg to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0, and Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Bochum 3-1 away.

