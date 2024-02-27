Bayern Munich presents Max Eberl as new board member for sport, ‘enough work for 2’

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen says there’s enough work for two sporting directors at the club after presenting Max Eberl. Bayern had already appointed former Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to replace the fired Hasan Salihamidžić last September. That hasn’t prevented it from handing Eberl a three-year deal through June 2027 to oversee a major shakeup. Dreesen says, “It will be important to divide the tasks in the sports area sensibly. There is work, plenty of work for two, and I am sure that it will work brilliantly as a team.”

