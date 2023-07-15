Bayern Munich power broker Uli Hoeneß confident that Harry Kane will join from Tottenham

TEGERNSEE, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß is confident that England captain Harry Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer. Hoeneß has told journalists at the team’s training camp that the striker has already decided to join the Bavarian powerhouse and that negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy are ongoing. Hoeness says, “Up to now it was the case that Harry has clearly signaled in all the talks that his mind is made up.” Hoeness adds “if that remains the case, then we’ll get him.”

