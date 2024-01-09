Bayern Munich mourning death of much-loved club icon Franz Beckenbauer, the man who won it all

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is mourning the death of “der Kaiser” Franz Beckenbauer. The soccer great led the club through its golden era and arguably did more than anyone to shape it into what it is today. Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß says, “Nobody will ever reach him. People can say they saw football in the times of Franz Beckenbauer.” As an elegant player, successful coach and distinguished president over six decades, Beckenbauer helped turn Bayern from a modest club in the shadow of 1860 Munich into a global powerhouse, by far Germany’s most successful. Bayern had to wait for his arrival before enjoying its golden era.

