Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka out after operation on fractured hand

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss the team’s upcoming matches after fracturing his hand during the 3-1 win at Mainz in the Bundesliga. Bayern says that a scan confirmed the extent of the injury and the player “underwent a successful operation” on Sunday. The club does not say how long he will miss. Goretzka suffered the injury shortly after scoring Bayern’s third goal in Mainz on Saturday. Defender Bouna Sarr replaced Goretzka with Konrad Laimer pushing up into central midfield. The Austrian midfielder will likely take Goretzka’s place beside Joshua Kimmich while the Germany midfielder is absent. Bayern visits Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

