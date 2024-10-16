Bayern Munich, Man City win again in Women’s Champions League groups

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Munich's Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

Bayern Munich and Manchester City made it two wins from two games in their Women’s Champions League groups on Wednesday. Bayern won a rain-soaked game 2-0 at Juventus to rebound from having an unbeaten run of almost two years in the German league stopped at the weekend. Bayern forward Pernille Harder again scored late to add to her hat trick in an opening 5-2 win over Arsenal last week. Man City won 3-2 at St. Pölten one week after a statement 2-0 victory over two-time defending champion Barcelona. Mary Fowler sealed City’s win with an 80th-minute header.

