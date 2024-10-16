Bayern Munich, Man City win again in Women’s Champions League groups

Bayern Munich and Manchester City made it two wins from two games in their Women’s Champions League groups on Wednesday. Bayern won a rain-soaked game 2-0 at Juventus to rebound from having an unbeaten run of almost two years in the German league stopped at the weekend. Bayern forward Pernille Harder again scored late to add to her hat trick in an opening 5-2 win over Arsenal last week. Man City won 3-2 at St. Pölten one week after a statement 2-0 victory over two-time defending champion Barcelona. Mary Fowler sealed City’s win with an 80th-minute header.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.