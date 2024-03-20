Bayern Munich makes final offer to Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real Madrid

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich sports director Max Eberl says the club has made its final offer to Canada left back Alphonso Davies to extend his contract amid reported interest from Real Madrid. Eberl tells the Sport Bild magazine, “I can say we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer. At some point in life you have to say yes or no.” Davies’ contract with Bayern expires at the end of next season, meaning the Bavarian powerhouse could lose the 23-year-old player in 2025 without receiving a fee if he decides not to extend. Spanish media reports suggest Davies has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid about a move. Eberl says the Spanish league leader has not been in touch with Bayern.

