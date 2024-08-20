Bayern Munich loses Croatia defender Josip Stanišić for several weeks to knee injury

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich and Croatia defender Josip Stanišić will miss the start of the Bundesliga season because of a knee injury. Bayern says Stanišić tore a ligament in his right knee during a practice session Monday and will be “sidelined for several weeks.” Bayern starts its Bundesliga campaign on Sunday at Wolfsburg and is seeking to reclaim the title from Bayer Leverkusen. Stanišić spent last season on loan at Leverkusen. Stanišić is likely to miss two Croatia games in the UEFA Nations League against Portugal and Poland. Bayern also plays two rounds of the expanded Champions League opening phase scheduled Sept. 17-19 and Oct. 1-2.

