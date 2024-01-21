Bayern Munich loses 1-0 to Werder Bremen to slip off the pace in the Bundesliga title race

MUNICH (AP) — Former Bayern Munich player Mitchell Weiser scored the only goal as Werder Bremen stunned Bayern 1-0 to dent Bayern’s chances of catching Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern had not lost to Bremen since 2008. It was only the German champion’s third loss this season in any competition. Weiser gave Bremen the lead in the 59th minute with a moment of individual skill as he beat left-back Alphonso Davies out wide and blasted a shot past Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal. Borussia Moenchengladbach plays Augsburg later Sunday.

