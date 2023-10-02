Bayern Munich looking for consistency before visit to Copenhagen in Champions League

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Bayern Munich is still looking for consistency as it prepares to visit Copenhagen for its second group game in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Bavarian powerhouse was somewhat fortunate to draw at Leipzig 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. It also endured a nervy finale against Manchester United before prevailing 4-3 in its Champions League Group A opener last month. Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich says, “We simply have problems performing consistently well over 90 minutes against top teams.” Copenhagen might offer a chance to do better, given the Danish champion conceded two late goals to draw at Galatasaray 2-2 in its opening Champions League game. Bayern is unbeaten in a competition record 35 group games (3 draws). It has won each of its last 14 group games, also a record.

