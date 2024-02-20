Bayern Munich lacking full backs as Noussair Mazraoui out injured

MUNICH (AP) — All three of Bayern Munich’s specialist right backs are out injured after the club confirmed Noussair Mazraoui has a hamstring strain. The Morocco defender went off injured in the 3-2 loss to Bochum on Sunday. That result leaves the German champion eight points off Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen and piles more pressure on coach Thomas Tuchel. Bayern says Mazraoui will be out “for the time being” after a medical examination. The club hasn’t specified a timeline for his return.

