Bayern Munich in talks to bring Bryan Zaragoza signing forward amid injury crisis

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says it is in talks to bring forward the signing of Spain winger Bryan Zaragoza amid an injury crisis. Bayern agreed last month to sign Zaragoza at the end of the season from Spanish club Granada. Forwards Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have both been injured since then. Sporting director Christoph Freund says Bayern is “in talks for whether it’s possible” to move Zaragoza’s signing forward. Freund was speaking at the presentation of right back Sacha Boey.

