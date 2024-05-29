Bayern Munich hires Vincent Kompany as coach to end months-long search

MUNICH (AP) — Vincent Kompany is the unlikely new coach of Bayern Munich after a months-long search which saw the German club rejected by several top candidates. The 38-year-old former Manchester City captain arrives at Bayern tasked with overseeing a turnaround. His predecessor, Thomas Tuchel, led the team only to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga. Bayern finished 18 points off champion Bayer Leverkusen. Kompany won praise for his team’s attractive style of play when coaching Burnley in the English Premier League last season but was relegated as the team finished in next-to-last place. He had been under contract at Burnley through 2028.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.