Bayern Munich heads to Mainz in German Cup 2nd round and Dortmund faces Wolfsburg

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both been handed potentially tricky games against fellow Bundesliga teams in the second-round draw for the German Cup. Bayern heads to Mainz, while Dortmund visits Wolfsburg. The games will be played either Oct. 29 or 30. There are two other all-Bundesliga games as Leipzig hosts promoted St. Pauli and Eintracht Frankfurt plays Borussia Moenchengladbach. Bayer Leverkusen, which won the league and cup double last season, hosts second-division Elversberg.

