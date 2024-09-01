Bayern Munich heads to Mainz in German Cup 2nd round and Dortmund faces Wolfsburg

By The Associated Press
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both been handed potentially tricky games against fellow Bundesliga teams in the second-round draw for the German Cup. Bayern heads to Mainz, while Dortmund visits Wolfsburg. The games will be played either Oct. 29 or 30. There are two other all-Bundesliga games as Leipzig hosts promoted St. Pauli and Eintracht Frankfurt plays Borussia Moenchengladbach. Bayer Leverkusen, which won the league and cup double last season, hosts second-division Elversberg.

