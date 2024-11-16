Bayern Munich goalkeeper Mala Grohs diagnosed with a malignant tumor. Club extends her contract

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Mala Grohs has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a malignant tumor as the club extended her contract in a sign of support. The 23-year-old Grohs has played in all of Bayern’s games this season in the Women’s Champions League. Bayern says Grohs will be out indefinitely so she can “concentrate fully on her recovery.” The club extended her contract by a year through the end of next season. Grohs says in a video message that she is “very optimistic” ahead of her treatment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.