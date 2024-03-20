Bayern Munich fullback Sacha Boey out again with hamstring tear after earlier injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says fullback Sacha Boey is out with a hamstring tear after he recovered from a similar injury. Bayern says Boey tore muscle tissue in his left hamstring in training Wednesday and could be out for a few weeks. Boey was out of the squad for a month after an earlier hamstring tear and has only been an unused substitute for the two games since he returned to Bayern’s squad. Boey has played just twice for Bayern since signing from Galatasaray and his last game for the German champion was a 3-0 loss to title rival Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.