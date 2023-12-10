Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry gets injured again, just 5 minutes after going on as a substitute

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry faces another spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury sustained less than five minutes after coming on as a substitute. The Bavarian powerhouse says Gnabry “suffered a muscle tendon injury in his left adductor area” during the team’s 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern says Gnabry is ruled out for “the coming games” but does not give a specific timeframe for his absence. He’s likely to miss the rest of the year. Bayern visits Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday in the first of only three games before the winter break.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.