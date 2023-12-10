Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry gets injured again, just 5 minutes after going on as a substitute

By The Associated Press
FILE - Copenhagen's Kevin Diks, left, and Munich's Serge Gnabry battle for the ball during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, Wednesday Nov. 29, 2023. Gnabry faces another spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury sustained less than five minutes after going on as a substitute. The Bavarian powerhouse said Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, that Gnabry “suffered a muscle tendon injury in his left adductor area” during the team’s 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry faces another spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury sustained less than five minutes after coming on as a substitute. The Bavarian powerhouse says Gnabry “suffered a muscle tendon injury in his left adductor area” during the team’s 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern says Gnabry is ruled out for “the coming games” but does not give a specific timeframe for his absence. He’s likely to miss the rest of the year. Bayern visits Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday in the first of only three games before the winter break.

