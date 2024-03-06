Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel extends contract through 2029

By The Associated Press
Bayern's Mathys Tel celebrates end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has signed a contract extension through 2029 despite having three years left to run on his current deal. The 18-year-old French striker has played regularly for Bayern since joining from Rennesf in July 2022. He’s considered one of European soccer’s top young talents. Tel’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season. Tel has scored seven goals in 31 games for Bayern this season and scored Bayern’s winning goals in games against Manchester United and Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.