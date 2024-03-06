Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel extends contract through 2029

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has signed a contract extension through 2029 despite having three years left to run on his current deal. The 18-year-old French striker has played regularly for Bayern since joining from Rennesf in July 2022. He’s considered one of European soccer’s top young talents. Tel’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season. Tel has scored seven goals in 31 games for Bayern this season and scored Bayern’s winning goals in games against Manchester United and Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage.

