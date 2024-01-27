Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman goes off injured in game against Augsburg

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich’s injury concerns deepened as France forward Kingsley Coman went off hurt in Saturday’s game against Augsburg. Coman was hurt in the 23rd minute. He was challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost. He was replaced by 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel. Bayern is dealing with injuries to key players in defense in midfield, as well as central defender Kim Min-jae and right back Noussair Mazraoui being on international duty.

